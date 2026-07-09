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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/9/26: Platner Out, Iran Hit Again

Tony Katz: Platner Out, Iran Hit Again, Bonnie Tyler Total Eclipse of the Heart

Published on July 9, 2026

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Platner drops out of the race – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/platner-drops-out-crucial-race-after-bombshell-rape-allegation-torpedoes-senate-campaign

Iran hit hard again last night

Trump says he’ll give Ukraine the right to make Patriot missiles

Trump’s Shift In Foreign Policy. 

Bonnie Tyler, singer of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’, dies at 75

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She should have gone to jail – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hannah-dugan-judge-ice/2026/07/08/id/1262205/

Plug pulled on Platner when polls showed he was losing to Susan Collins

Democrat party doesn’t believe in democracy

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