Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/9/26: Platner Out, Iran Hit Again
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Platner drops out of the race – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/platner-drops-out-crucial-race-after-bombshell-rape-allegation-torpedoes-senate-campaign
Iran hit hard again last night
Trump says he’ll give Ukraine the right to make Patriot missiles
Trump’s Shift In Foreign Policy.
Bonnie Tyler, singer of ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’, dies at 75
She should have gone to jail – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hannah-dugan-judge-ice/2026/07/08/id/1262205/
Plug pulled on Platner when polls showed he was losing to Susan Collins
Democrat party doesn’t believe in democracy