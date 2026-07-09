Tony Katz 1st Hr 7/9/26: Platner Out, Iran Hit Again

Platner drops out of the race – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/platner-drops-out-crucial-race-after-bombshell-rape-allegation-torpedoes-senate-campaign

Iran hit hard again last night Trump says he’ll give Ukraine the right to make Patriot missiles Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Trump’s Shift In Foreign Policy.