Trump Says He’s Done Dealing with Iran

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

ANKARA, Turkey — President Trump says he believes a preliminary deal with Iran is finished after ordering U.S. airstrikes on Iranian targets.

Speaking Wednesday in Turkey, Trump said he no longer wants to continue negotiations with Iran, calling the talks a waste of time.

“They’re vicious, violent people… so far as I’m concerned, it’s over,” Trump said. “So far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them. They’re liars… They’re liars, they’re cheats, they’re sick people.”

The comments came after the U.S. carried out strikes on more than 80 Iranian targets following attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement had opened a 60-day window for talks over Iran’s nuclear program, sanctions relief and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s leaders say they will not back down and accused the U.S. of trying to pressure them.