Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/8/26: AES, MOU, Indy

The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has petitioned to have a recent AES rate increase worth $71 million reconsidered

Today’s Popcorn Moment: US Strikes Iran again. MOU is over.

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