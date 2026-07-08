Tony Katz 2nd Hr 7/8/26: AES, MOU, Indy
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has petitioned to have a recent AES rate increase worth $71 million reconsidered
Today’s Popcorn Moment: US Strikes Iran again. MOU is over.
Despite Indy’s problems, we need to support local businesses.
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