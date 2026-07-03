Listen Live
Close
Crime

OG Returns to Call Out Indy Anti-Violence Programs

A recent city audit of $45 million dedicated to OPHS programming during a three-year period

Published on July 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Crime Scene
Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — When it comes to violence on the streets of Indianapolis, Shane Shepherd has a pedigree that grants him OG status.

”When we came up, it was the early part of the dope game. I came up when it was still powder. It was the 80s, and it was getting money, so money was everything,” Shepherd said. “Then in the 90s, people started killing each other, and they were all six and seven years older than me.”

”Everybody ahead of me fell, I became the big homie. Look how young I was,” he continued. “I was the biggest homie for a while, and I was, what, 22? 23? Because of what? Money, violence, influence.”

Shepherd was in his mid-20s and headed for a fall when FOX59/CBS4 first profiled him and his criminal ways in 2004. Homicide detectives tried and failed to pin four murders on him.

Shepherd admitted he was slinging dope and popping out of the sunroof of an SUV tooling down North Harding Street, spraying bullets at whoever was following him back then.

It was a gun charge that sent Shepherd to a federal prison in Colorado for 12 years, where he met former Black Panther H. Rap Brown, who challenged him to leave his gangster ways behind.

Shepherd returned to Indianapolis, mourned the murder of his sister, and established B4UFall as a westside anti-violence organization in the same streets where he used to run.

”I was there just like every other man in federal prison; you become remorseful about the mistakes you make,” he said in Watkins Park on Tuesday. ”I never count me out, but I do know the path that I was on only had two endings, and I ended up with the lesser of the two evils, which was the federal penitentiary.”

Shepherd was an early participant in Mayor Joe Hogsett’s administration’s build-out of the Office of Public Health and Safety dedicated to supporting community-based groups in the city’s fight against violence.

From the start, Shepherd, drawing on his past and criminal justice experience, chafed at the way OPHS went about fulfilling its mission.

” It’s never been a person from the field,” he said, noting that OPHS leadership was “always either female oriented, European oriented when we’re dealing with young Black males.

”You’re afraid to put in a person who is community-related because you’re afraid that somehow, someway, they’ll have an army.”

Shepherd admits he’s atoned for the people who followed his lead and suffered when he was running a crew on the northwest side two decades ago.

”Cuz now that y’all didn’t pay attention to the west side like you said, Harding, riding out of drop tops and shooting and stuff, they doing it downtown where you care at. You still can’t stop ‘em. You got surveillance, you got people, you got a non-profit group supposed to be over downtown hiring security groups to walk around; they’re like another extension of the police. If the real police can’t stop ‘em, what makes you think your fake police gonna do it?”

A recent city audit of $45 million dedicated to OPHS programming during a three-year period found contractual, programmatic and ethical shortcomings and unaccountability when it came to linking the city’s recent drop in crime to the massive spending of federal funds.

Earlier this year, IMPD reported that youth crime was up by seven percent.

Shepherd has reorganized his non-profit as the Steve. E. Shepherd Community Corporation, named after his father who died of a fentanyl poisoning, and partnered with Big Homies of America to train ex-felons for working in the carpentry industry.

His life was threatened a few years ago. Shepherd relocated to Florida, where he’s into gardening, raising chickens and bass fishing, and observing Indianapolis’ growing reputation from afar for violent crime being committed by children without streetwise adult mentors around them.

”I think the reason for that is they don’t have a moral code. See, we still had a moral code because we came up out of the 80s. We came out of the Reagan era when Black families were still together, trying to make something happen for themselves,” he said. ”If these are the people who are afforded to have guns, have access to money, that’s the thing, and then social media, this combination of things plus the male ego right after puberty, it’s a problem. So if you don’t allow old bull elephants to come back into the jungle when new elephants come into the zoo or the enclosure, they’re gonna tear it up because they don’t know how to respect the itching tree, they don’t know how to respect the watering pond. That’s the same thing that’s happening here.”

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
Russian Red Star with Hammer and Sickle on Fur
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

New York, DC, And Indiana Democrats Are Okay With Communism

Several people, including police officers, standing outside a residential building with a pickup truck parked nearby.
Local  |  FOX 59

4 Kids Among 7 Arrested in Greenwood, Indy Raids

Joe Hogsett
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Rep Ireland Calling For An Investigation Of Mayor Hogsett

Hydrogen-Powered Vehicle Production Line in Automated Smart Factory
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Electric Vehicle Revolution Is Coming To Indiana

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Three Hurt in Early-Morning Indy Shooting

Joe Hogsett
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Hogsett Says Criminal Investigation Of Him Is Not Needed

Building exterior of the Indianapolis state house, Indiana, USA
9 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

New Indiana Laws Taking Effect July 1

Extreme heat warning graphic with "DO" and "DON'T" lists and maximum heat index forecast.
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Storms Expected to Follow the Heat in Indiana

Local News
Headshot of a middle-aged man with a bald head and a full beard, wearing a black shirt and looking directly at the camera with a serious expression.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Terre Haute Man Arrested for Rape Following ISP Investigation

Fenced outdoor area with a large building, watchtower, and signage indicating a correctional facility or prison.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Warden Resigns from Miami Correctional Facility

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Jury Returns Verdict In Gibson County Triple Murder Trial

A middle-aged couple standing together outdoors, the woman wearing glasses and the man holding a small award or trophy.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IN Veteran Honored Nationally for Veteran Housing Work

Friday's Severe Weather Threat map showing scattered thunderstorms with potential for downbursts and microbursts across central Indiana, with highest local risk of tornadoes, hail, wind gusts over 60 mph, and flooding from 7 PM to 1 AM.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana’s Heat Warning Drops to Advisory with Storms Ahead

Ear Protection Required Caution Sign Label Sticker Badge Vector Illustration
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Protect Your Ears This 4th of July: Experts Push 500-Foot Rule

A man with a beard wearing a black shirt looks directly at the camera.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Indiana Basketball Player James Blackmon Jr. Arrested for OWI

Crowded outdoor event with people seated in white chairs under a tent, with a large "US" logo visible overhead.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

New Citizens Celebrate in Indy Ceremony

A teacher in a leopard-print cardigan reviews paperwork with a student wearing a red "Captain" jersey in a classroom setting.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Youth Literacy Programs Receive $3M in Funding

Red fuel nozzle inserted into dirty white car tank at gas station in winter, close-up view highlighting refueling process and everyday vehicle use.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Extends Gas Tax Holiday for Another Month

A close-up portrait of a black Labrador retriever with a friendly, open-mouthed expression.
2 Items
Local  |  FOX 59

Dog Dies from Heat Stroke During Kennel Cleaning at Indy Animal Control

Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Stephanie White Calls Hate Directed at Alyssa Thomas Unacceptable

A person jumping from a roof onto a lower roof below.
Local  |  FOX 59

ATF Offers Reward for Info on Fatal Shooting of Grundy Gang Member

Medical bill and health insurance form with calculator
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

34 Indiana Hospitals Face Federal Warnings for Hiding Healthcare Costs

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close