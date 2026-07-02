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Fever’s Boston, Clark, Mitchell Named WNBA All-Star Starters

Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell have been selected as starters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game on July 25 in Chicago.

Published on July 2, 2026

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Indiana Fever v Washington Mystics
Source: Jess Rapfogel / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Three Indiana Fever players have been named starters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game.

Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark, and Kelsey Mitchell will start in the All-Star game on Saturday, July 25, at the United Center in Chicago.

It’s the first time in franchise history that three Fever players have been named All-Star starters in the same year. Three starters is also the most of any WNBA team this season.

Boston, Clark, and Mitchell all appeared in the 2024 and 2025 All-Star games, with Boston and Mitchell also being part of the 2023 team.

Boston is averaging a career-high 17 points per game this season, along with 8.6 rebounds, good for ninth best in the WNBA this season. This will be her fourth All-Star selection in four years.

Clark has been named an All-Star starter in all three years she’s been in the league. She is also averaging a career-high in points per game with 21.2, putting her fifth-highest in the WNBA. Her 8.2 assists per game are the second best.

Mitchell earns her fourth All-Star selection in her ninth season. It’s her first time being named a starter. Her career-high 21.6 points per game put her third-highest in the WNBA.

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