Tony Katz 3rd Hr 7/2/26: Walz pardons illegal alien rapist
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Area mayors conclude first public safety summit
Bad look for President Trump
Gov. Tim Walz pardoned a rapist – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/walz-minnesota-board-pardons-clears-convicted-illegal-alien-child-sex-offender-facing-deportation
….they not like us.
US advances in FIFA World Cup after defeating Bosnia Herzegovina
What’s that TV Theme Song? Turn: Washington’s Spies
SONG: Rocking in the USA
ARTIST: KISS
ALBUM: Alive II
YEAR: 1977
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