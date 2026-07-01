Tony Katz 2nd Hr 6/30/26: SCOTUS, Latex, Hogsett
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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It’s hot outside!
New Indiana laws coming
Today’s Popcorn Moment: SCOTUS rulings yesterday and expected today.
MSM freaking out over Slaughter ruling
Today on the Marketplace: Allergic to Latex bracelet
Joe Hogsett responds to calls for a special prosecutor against him
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