This City Wants A “30 Minute” Drink Rule for Bars

WORST DRINKING GAME EVER.

Cambridge, Massachusetts, could soon be shaking things up with a proposed set of liquor law changes that already have local restaurants and bars pushing back.

The Cambridge Board of License Commissioners recently released a preliminary draft outlining several potential updates to the city’s liquor regulations. Among the proposed changes are banning the sale of shots and bottles of wine during the final hour before closing.

The proposal getting the biggest reaction would limit customers to one alcoholic drink every 30 minutes, regardless of whether they appear intoxicated. Restaurant and bar owners across Cambridge say the rule would be difficult—if not impossible—to enforce and could hurt local businesses by creating unnecessary hurdles for both customers and staff.

One of the most vocal critics has been restaurant owner Lauren Friel, who argued the proposal would force employees to keep track of every guest’s drink timing while making it harder to provide good customer service. Other business owners have echoed those concerns, saying the restrictions could discourage diners and create logistical headaches during busy service.

City officials stress these are only draft proposals and will discuss them at a public meeting in August, with the goal of finalizing any changes by the end of the year.