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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 6/23/26: Linda McMahon, Paul vs Fauci

Tony Katz: Can't trust negotiations with Iran, DOE's Linda McMahon joins to talk about returning money to the states, One of the Boys, Paul vs Fauci

Published on June 23, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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You can’t negotiate with a terrorist state. They won’t abide to agreements.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon joins Tony to discuss “Returning Education to the States”

Market selloff

What’s that TV Theme Song?   One of the Boys

Senator Rand Paul subpoenas Anthony Fauci

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