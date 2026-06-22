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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 6/22/26: Vance, Bears, Ballard

Tony Katz: Starmer resigns, Vance progress, What's happening with that Bears move to Chicago, Why Is Ballard staying in SOS race, Cagney & Lacey

Published on June 22, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Keir Starmer resigns

Vance claims that there is progress on the negotiations

What’s going on with the Chicago Bears move to Indiana?

Chicago Bears Stadium
Source: Indiana Capital Chronicle / Indiana Capital Chronicle

Why is Ballard staying in this race, and not running for mayor of Indianapolis instead?

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Cagney & Lacey

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