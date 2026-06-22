Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 6/22/26: Vance, Bears, Ballard
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Keir Starmer resigns
Vance claims that there is progress on the negotiations
What’s going on with the Chicago Bears move to Indiana?
Why is Ballard staying in this race, and not running for mayor of Indianapolis instead?
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