Man Shot, Woman Arrested on Indy’s Near North Side

Samantha Williams (Source: IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested after a man was shot on the near north side of Indianapolis on Friday.

IMPD North District officers responded to the 2800 block of N Washington Boulevard for a shooting call. When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Officers first detained Samantha Williams and then later arrested her for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

No other information about the shooting has been released by IMPD.