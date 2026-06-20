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Man Shot, Woman Arrested on Indy’s Near North Side

IMPD officers arrested Samantha Williams on Friday for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Published on June 20, 2026

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A portrait of a serious-looking African American woman with short dark hair wearing a white shirt against a gray background.
Samantha Williams (Source: IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was arrested after a man was shot on the near north side of Indianapolis on Friday.

IMPD North District officers responded to the 2800 block of N Washington Boulevard for a shooting call. When they arrived, they located a man who had been shot. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Officers first detained Samantha Williams and then later arrested her for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

No other information about the shooting has been released by IMPD.

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