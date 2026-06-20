IMPD Investigates 2 Overnight Shootings in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating at least two shootings in the city from early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a man was seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Indy early Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 100 block of E Washington Street at around 12:18 a.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the victim was involved in an altercation with two other people when one of them pulled out a gun and shot the man.

IMPD said two people were taken into custody in relation to that incident.

Another investigation is ongoing after a woman was seriously injured in a shooting on the city’s near west side.

According to IMPD, the woman was shot just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of King Avenue.

Police said the woman was in serious, but stable condition, when she was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.