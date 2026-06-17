Federal Suit Expands to 35 Women in Hoosier Teen Abuse Case

Source: CohenMalad, LLP

INDIANAPOLIS — School abuse attorneys at CohenMalad, LLP have filed an amended federal lawsuit Tuesday that includes 35 women.

The women say they were abused as minors while living at Central Indiana Teen Challenge (CITC). It’s a faith-based residential program for teenage girls in Lebanon, Indiana. The facility now operates as Refuge Girls Academy.

According to the complaint, staff treated basic needs as “privileges that staff could take away.” This includes using the bathroom, eating, sleeping, and talking. One plaintiff, Sukanya Harbin, says she wasn’t allowed to talk for nine months.

Strangers kidnapped another plaintiff, Makayla Launius, from her Missouri bedroom in the middle of the night, forced her to wear weighted shoes, and placed her on a leash.

Upon arrival, staff or students strip-searched every plaintiff, forcing them to squat for a naked body inspection, according to the lawsuit. Staff also isolated plaintiffs in a “safe room” or “prayer room” for days or weeks. Staff denied them bedding, reading material, or human interaction beyond delivery of the same meal every day. Plaintiff Chelsie Turlich says staff locked her in the “safe room” by herself for three weeks.

The complaint also claims the program forced the girls to perform heavy labor at Butler University and Purdue University, pocketing the payment while leaving the girls unpaid.

Haven Murdock has been sort of a spokesperson for the group that has come together, according to CohenMalad, LLP. She was one of the first women to come forward to ask if anything might be done about what happened to her and others, and what is still happening to young girls at CITC.