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City-County Council Wants More Of Your Money Indianapolis

The City-County Council’s recent proposal to increase vehicle registration taxes in Indianapolis had left many wondering what’s behind the decision. The proposal, which aims to raise an extra $70 million, has sparked debate among residents and politicians alike. Yesterday Indianapolis City-County Council committee voted 7-3 to increase those taxes.

According to Tony Katz, the Democrats’ argument for the tax increase is that the state requires the city to put in a certain amount of money to get matching funds. “That is their argument for why this has to happen,” the speaker says. However, this reasoning has been met with skepticism by some, who question whether the city has done enough to improve the roads before passing on the costs to residents.

The proposed tax would see owners of passenger vehicles paying a flat $100 excise tax, up from the current average fee of $20. Meanwhile, owners of larger vehicles weighing over 11,000 pounds would be charged $240, a significant increase from the current range of $10 to $40. The speaker notes that these fees are “exorbitant,” but acknowledges that the proposal has passed the Rules and Public Policy Committee.

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The Republicans on the committee voted against the proposal, citing concerns about the impact on residents. The speaker wonders if the city has done enough to justify the tax increase, asking, “What work have you done to try and make these roads better? What work have you accomplished to do so?” The speaker also questions whether the city has a plan to fulfill the state’s match in the long term.

As the proposal moves forward, residents are left to wonder what the future holds.

Will the city’s plan to increase vehicle registration taxes be approved, or will it face opposition from residents and politicians alike? To get the full story and hear the speaker’s thoughts on this issue, tune in to the latest episode of this podcast.

Listen to the “City-County Council Wants More Of Your Money Indianapolis” discussion in full here: