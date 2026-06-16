Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/16/26: Bad WX On The Way, June Pride
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
What kind of weather are we expecting for tomorrow?
Team Iran at the World Cup
Today’s Popcorn Moment: Pride night and bible verses
https://www.sfchronicle.com/sports/giants/article/sf-giants-landen-roupp-says-no-hate-pride-night-22303714.php
J.D. Vance Blasts American Media for Picking up Talking Points from IRGC: ‘No Basis in Reality‘
Today on the Marketplace: KFC lamp shade
What will happen to the price of gas now that the deal has been signed.