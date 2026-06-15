$25,000 in Power Tools Stolen from Indy Glass and Mirror Shop

INDIANAPOLIS — A glass and mirror shop on the near east side of Indianapolis reported that over $25,000 worth of power tools was stolen from them recently.

The owner of Gilpin Glass Service Inc. on E Washington Street called IMPD Monday morning after noticing that someone had broken into his business. The owner told police that the power tools were stolen from his shop over the weekend.

IMPD determined that 69 power tools were stolen from the business, including batteries, drills, and torque impact wrenches. Officers said the value of the stolen items totals around $25,000.

Police have not identified any suspects in the theft.