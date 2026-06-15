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IMPD: One Killed in Shooting on Indy’s West Side

Indianapolis police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the middle of the day on Monday near an apartment complex.

Published on June 15, 2026

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Current image: Parking lot with several vehicles, including a black SUV, a red sedan, and a police car. A person is standing near the black SUV.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person died in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis on Monday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department had officers called out to the 6100 block of Beachview Drive at around 12:30 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found someone who had been shot near an apartment complex and was then pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s very tragic for this apartment complex to have to go through this,” said IMPD officer Tommy Thompson.

Officer Thompson said detectives are now working to determine if the shooting was from a suspect or if it was self-inflicted. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will also soon confirm the victim’s identity.

“We are not releasing if it’s male or female or adult or juvenile because there are things we don’t know at this time,” he said.

Anyone who may have captured surveillance footage or heard anything relating to the incident is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office or Crime Stoppers.

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