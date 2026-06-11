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Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/11/26: Rokita, Michael-Paul Hart

Tony Katz: Todd Rokita Wants Regulation of Abortion Pill Over Contaminated Water Concerns, Michael-Paul Hart talks missing OPHS money, squishy butter, Trump Iran

Published on June 11, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr  

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AG Todd Rokita Wants Regulation of Abortion Pill Over Contaminated Water Concerns

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    City-County Councilor Michael-Paul Hart joins to talk about unaccounted for OPHS money

Today on the Marketplace:    Squishy Butter

Iran calls Trump and demands he stop bombing

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