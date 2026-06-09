Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/9/26: SMR, Israel – Iran, Beau Bayh
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
One step closer to SMR’s – https://arstechnica.com/science/2026/06/first-us-test-of-modular-reactor-reaches-criticality/
Israel and Iran take a pause. For now – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/iran-israel-lebanon/2026/06/08/id/1258966/
….Trump did his threat – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/trump-israel-iran-war-strikes-hormuz-june-8
Blanche gets official nomination – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/todd-blanche-nominated-ag/2026/06/08/id/1258972/
Earthquake in Cuba – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/cuba-earthquake-felt-florida/
Gary airport to expand as a result of the Bears move?
Zionsville Town Council member pressured a resident on her deathbed to sign over property?
Not all Dems are thrilled that Beau Bayh is their nominee for SOS