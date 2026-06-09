Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/9/26: SMR, Israel – Iran, Beau Bayh

One step closer to SMR’s – https://arstechnica.com/science/2026/06/first-us-test-of-modular-reactor-reaches-criticality/

Israel and Iran take a pause. For now – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/iran-israel-lebanon/2026/06/08/id/1258966/ ….Trump did his threat – https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/trump-israel-iran-war-strikes-hormuz-june-8 Blanche gets official nomination – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/todd-blanche-nominated-ag/2026/06/08/id/1258972/ Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Earthquake in Cuba – https://www.newsnationnow.com/world/cuba-earthquake-felt-florida/