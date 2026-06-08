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Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/8/26: D Morales, Mario Massillimany

Tony Katz: OLG Festival shooting, Iran - Israel fire at each other, WNBA doesn't want to win, Diego Morales, Mario Massillimany

Published on June 8, 2026

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Shots Fired Near OLG Festival in Greenwood, Suspect in Custody

Iran and Israel firing shots at each other

California Navy sailor, 25, ‘caught in ISIS plot to kill Special Forces using rocket-propelled grenades and drones’

Trump to attend tonight’s Knicks – Spurs Finals game

Doesn’t seem like the WNBA wants to succeed

Just say no to FN Diego

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Mario Massillimany thinks that critics of Diego don’t like him because he’s a short latin man

https://soundcloud.com/podcasts-by-larry-lannan/mario-massillamany-hamilton?utm_source=clipboard&utm_campaign=wtshare&utm_medium=widget&utm_content=https%253A%252F%252Fsoundcloud.com%252Fpodcasts-by-larry-lannan%252Fmario-massillamany-hamilton

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