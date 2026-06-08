Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 6/8/26: D Morales, Mario Massillimany
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Shots Fired Near OLG Festival in Greenwood, Suspect in Custody
Iran and Israel firing shots at each other
California Navy sailor, 25, ‘caught in ISIS plot to kill Special Forces using rocket-propelled grenades and drones’
Trump to attend tonight’s Knicks – Spurs Finals game
Doesn’t seem like the WNBA wants to succeed
Just say no to FN Diego
Mario Massillimany thinks that critics of Diego don’t like him because he’s a short latin man
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