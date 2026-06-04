Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 6/4/26: Clown Show in DC and Indy

Shelbyville Mayor Scott Ferguson insults those who oppose data centers

Today’s Popcorn Moment: Dem brings up the 2020 election with Rubio, and his shoes. Indianapolis Dems are no better Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Today on the Marketplace: The Dr Pepper you always wanted