Traffic Stop Turns into Chase, Ends in Crash, Gun Recovery in Northwest Indy

Source: FOX59

Traffic Stop Turns into Police Chase, Ends in Crash and Gun Recovery in Northwest Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A routine traffic stop on Indianapolis’ northwest side quickly turned into a police chase that ended with a crashed SUV, multiple arrests, and the recovery of two loaded firearms, according to court records.

Police say the incident began on the evening of May 7 when officers spotted a red Jeep Compass near Lafayette Road and 46th Street. Investigators said the driver, identified as 24-year-old Daequan Curothers, failed to use a turn signal before being pulled over.

During the stop, officers said Curothers refused repeated commands and then sped away as police attempted to remove him from the vehicle. A chase followed through several northwest Indianapolis neighborhoods, with officers reporting that a small bag was thrown from the SUV along the way. The bag was later recovered and reportedly contained marijuana.

The pursuit came to an end of Guion Road after state police used a maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing the Jeep to roll over. Despite the dramatic crash, authorities said all three occupants escaped injury. Officers eventually removed the men from the overturned vehicle and took them into custody.

A search of the Jeep uncovered a loaded Anderson Arms AM-15 rifle in the rear of the vehicle and a loaded Glock 23 handgun in the back seat area, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Curothers has a previous robbery conviction and was also wanted on an active armed robbery warrant at the time of his arrest. He now faces additional charges, including resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm.