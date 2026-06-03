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Joe Hogsett Male Mentor

Is it really a good idea to have a man accused of sexual impropriety speak at a summer empowerment camp for young men? Tony Katz into a story that raises some serious red flags. A community organization, Young Men Inc., hosted a summer empowerment camp for boys between the ages of eight and seventeen. Tony discusses the importance of mentorship and leadership, but also highlights the importance of choosing the right role models for young men.

The guest speaker at the event was Mayor Joe Hogsett, who spoke about the importance of positive decision-making and community engagement. However, the speaker can’t help but point out the irony of the situation. “The guy who was involved himself in sexual impropriety, as the reporting goes, never mind the hiring of a deputy chief of staff, I’m sorry, a chief of staff, deputy mayor and hiring back who was involved in multiple counts and conversations and allegations of sexual impropriety. That isn’t the person you bring to mentor young men into how to be men.”

Tony is not opposed to the concept of mentorship and leadership, but they question the judgment of the organization in choosing a speaker with a questionable past. “You’re basically four steps away from saying, hey, I think Jared Fogle, he’s available via zoom. Just get just get Subway Jared Fogle in here. Get him in here and talk to the kids.” The speaker is being facetious, but the point is clear: the organization needs to be more thoughtful in their choices.

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Tony emphasizes the importance of taking the concept seriously and choosing role models who embody the values of leadership and integrity. “I think it’s important. I think you should take it more seriously because you have a worthy goal. But in order to mentor young men, you’re gonna need men to do that.”

This episode raises important questions about the responsibility that comes with mentoring young people, especially in a setting where they are vulnerable and impressionable. It also highlights the importance of doing your due diligence when choosing role models and speakers. If you’re interested in hearing more about this topic and the speaker’s thoughts on the matter, tune in to the full episode for a thought-provoking discussion.

Listen to the “Joe Hogsett Male Mentor” discussion in full here: