Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Joe Hogsett Male Mentor

Is it really a good idea to have a man accused of sexual impropriety speak at a summer empowerment camp for young men?

Published on June 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Choosing speakers with questionable pasts undermines the camp's mission to empower young men.
  • Mentorship requires role models who embody integrity and leadership, not those with allegations of misconduct.
  • Responsible selection of speakers is crucial when working with vulnerable and impressionable youth.
Joe Hogsett
Source: WISH-TV / other

Joe Hogsett Male Mentor

Is it really a good idea to have a man accused of sexual impropriety speak at a summer empowerment camp for young men? Tony Katz into a story that raises some serious red flags. A community organization, Young Men Inc., hosted a summer empowerment camp for boys between the ages of eight and seventeen. Tony discusses the importance of mentorship and leadership, but also highlights the importance of choosing the right role models for young men.

The guest speaker at the event was Mayor Joe Hogsett, who spoke about the importance of positive decision-making and community engagement. However, the speaker can’t help but point out the irony of the situation. “The guy who was involved himself in sexual impropriety, as the reporting goes, never mind the hiring of a deputy chief of staff, I’m sorry, a chief of staff, deputy mayor and hiring back who was involved in multiple counts and conversations and allegations of sexual impropriety. That isn’t the person you bring to mentor young men into how to be men.”

Tony is not opposed to the concept of mentorship and leadership, but they question the judgment of the organization in choosing a speaker with a questionable past. “You’re basically four steps away from saying, hey, I think Jared Fogle, he’s available via zoom. Just get just get Subway Jared Fogle in here. Get him in here and talk to the kids.” The speaker is being facetious, but the point is clear: the organization needs to be more thoughtful in their choices.

Tony emphasizes the importance of taking the concept seriously and choosing role models who embody the values of leadership and integrity. “I think it’s important. I think you should take it more seriously because you have a worthy goal. But in order to mentor young men, you’re gonna need men to do that.”

This episode raises important questions about the responsibility that comes with mentoring young people, especially in a setting where they are vulnerable and impressionable. It also highlights the importance of doing your due diligence when choosing role models and speakers. If you’re interested in hearing more about this topic and the speaker’s thoughts on the matter, tune in to the full episode for a thought-provoking discussion.

Listen to the “Joe Hogsett Male Mentor” discussion in full here:     

Today’s Popcorn Moment:    California primary results

Bernie Sanders standing by Graham Platner

Today on the Marketplace:    Actually… this is quite functional.

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Salute Your Shorts

Listen to the show in full here:

Watch the show in full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!   

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM    

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST     

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts     

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify     

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio       

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News
More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
ICE
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ICE Detains Correctional Officer After E-Verify Cleared His Hire

Ryan Mears WISH TV responding to Braun
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Senator Jim Banks: Ryan Mears Is A Prosecutor Gone Rogue

NFL: AUG 05 Chicago Bears Training Camp
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Chicago Bears: Illinois Fumbles, Indiana Steals the Show

Asphalt pothole with puddle and shadows. High quality photo
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis To Increase Vehicle Registration Fees?

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Human Respiratory System Lungs Anatomy
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Doctor Discusses His Device to Test Oxygen Levels for Asthma

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Teacher Charged After Classroom Attack in Fishers

Ryan Mears WISH TV responding to Braun
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis This Problem Needs To Be Fixed!

Local News
Teenager learning driving car during sunset
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Adjusts When Teenagers Can Get Licensed

Mike Braun
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Gov. Braun Welcomes $138M Medical Device Expansion to Plainfield

Beach Boys At State Fair
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana State Fair Announces First Wave of Hoosier Lottery Free Stage Always A Hit Concerts for 2026

Philip Foust
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Prosecutor Candidate: Indy has Repeat Offender Problem Thanks to Mears

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Johnson County Mother Charged for Leaving 2-Month-Old in Hot Car

10 Things to Know About Skylake Adventures Opening in Sheridan, Indiana
10 Items
Indy  |  Nick Cottongim

10 Things to Know About Skylake Adventures Opening in Sheridan, Indiana

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Governor Signs Immigration Enforcement Bill into Law

handcuffs and gavel on the keyboard of a computer.
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault Responds to Ben Davis Rape Lawsuit

Michael Cable
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Court Docs: Indy Man Sent Threatening Letters to State’s Top Judge

Steven Wolfe
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Homeless Man Charged with Setting Fire at Ball State Dorm

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Braun Issues ‘Nuclear Family Month’ Proclamation

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Enacts New Protections for Foster Youth, Faith Groups

Police lights
Local  |  Staff

12-Year-Old Boy Shot in Logansport

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Banks Ties Indy Violence to Mears’ Decisions

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close