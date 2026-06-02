Experts suggest the condition's rapid rise could be linked to government/NGO lab activities and genetically engineered ticks.

Historical parallels drawn to colonists spreading smallpox, fueling fears of a globalist agenda to remove people from land.

Podcast explores connections between the syndrome, Bill Gates, and accusations of funding engineered epidemics and insects.

Source: quantic69 / Getty

Tick Talk: Alpha Gal Syndrome And Climate Change Lies

Is the world’s most powerful elite secretly manipulating the population through a tick-borne disease that makes people allergic to red meat? This episode of Saturday Night on the Circle with Ethan Hatcher delves into the shocking story of alpha gal syndrome, a condition that’s skyrocketing in prevalence and has some experts sounding the alarm.

Conspiracy Carl argues that the rise of alpha gal syndrome cannot be just a natural phenomenon, but rather a result of likely human intervention. Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher: “We have to start looking at government-related or NGO-related laboratory activities,” says a Nicolas, “especially given that the Gates Foundation gave over seven million dollars to a biotech company to make genetically engineered ticks.” Nicolas points out that the US Army released 270,000 radioactive labeled ticks into the wild in the 1960s, and the FBI is investigating whether this could be linked to the sudden surge in alpha gal syndrome cases.

The condition, which causes people to become severely allergic to red meat, has seen a staggering 10,000% increase in cases over the past decade, with a further 300% jump in the past three years. “This is not a natural occurrence,” says the expert, “we need to look into whether something illegal is going on.” The guest also highlights the fact that not everyone who contracts alpha gal syndrome is afflicted with it for life, and that some people can be weaned off the allergy naturally. However, if the goal is to engineer a genetically modified illness, the end result would be a more virulent and effective disease.

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Carl also touches on the parallels between this situation and historical events, such as the colonists giving blankets with smallpox to indigenous populations, leading to the decimation of entire communities. “This is exactly what we’re seeing now today,” says the speaker, “the globalists want us off their land.” The episode also explores the role of Bill Gates, who has been accused of funding genetically modified insects and epidemics, and the speaker questions why he is still a prominent figure despite his questionable actions.

The conversation is a thought-provoking and unsettling one, leaving listeners with more questions than answers. These are some real sick puppies. If you’re interested in learning more about this shocking story and the implications it has for our society, tune in to the full episode of Saturday Night on the Circle to hear the expert’s full analysis and the speaker’s insightful commentary.

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