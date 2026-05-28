Indiana Gov. Mike Braun wants to eliminate property taxes for seniors and those who have paid off their mortgage

Today’s Popcorn Moment: AOC engaging in cultural appropriation Jill Biden: “Oh my god, he’s having a stroke” Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Today on the Marketplace: Get your Bears memorabilia now before they move to Hammond! (Hopefully!!)