Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 5/28/26: Braun Sr Prop Tax Cut
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Indiana Gov. Mike Braun wants to eliminate property taxes for seniors and those who have paid off their mortgage
Today’s Popcorn Moment: AOC engaging in cultural appropriation
Jill Biden: “Oh my god, he’s having a stroke”
Today on the Marketplace: Get your Bears memorabilia now before they move to Hammond! (Hopefully!!)
Democrats aren’t going to reverse their weird ways
Maine Dems having second thoughts about about Graham Platner?
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