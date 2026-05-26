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Did Mitch Daniels Want His Purdue Gig Back?

In a surprising move, Mitch Daniels will take over as the interim president of Purdue University, replacing Mung Chiang who leaves the position on July 1st. The sudden change has sparked questions and concerns among the university community, and Tony Katz isn’t afraid to ask them.

“I have a theory, and I want it known that I have no idea what’s going on here,” Tony says, “This is a situation that doesn’t make any sense.” The host is referring to the circumstances surrounding Mung Chiang’s departure, which some are speculating might not be entirely voluntary.

The host, a well-known voice in the community, has a lot of praise for Mitch Daniels, who previously served as president of the university. “Everybody was impressed with the leadership of Mitch Daniels. It was transformational stuff. And I wasn’t just a marketing conversation. That’s just the reality.” However, the host is less than impressed with the way the situation is handled.

Listen to the “Did Mitch Daniels Want His Purdue Gig Back?” discussion in full here: