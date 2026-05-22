Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Mark Jaynes Is Gearing Up For The 500

The Indianapolis 500 is one of the most iconic and thrilling racing events in the world, and this year’s qualifying session was no exception. The unpredictable weather conditions forced the event to be moved to Sunday, adding an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings.

The voice of the Indianapolis 500, Mark Jaynes, joins Tony Katz to discuss the qualifying session and what it means for the upcoming race. “I think it’s no question that the condensed qualifying format changed the starting grid,” Jaynes said, highlighting the challenges faced by the drivers.

One of the key takeaways from the qualifying session was the impressive performance of Alex Albon, who secured the pole position. However, Jaynes pointed out that the real story was the drivers who didn’t get it right, particularly those who struggled with the temperature-sensitive and conditioned-sensitive cars. “Some of them, including Alex Albon, guessed right, and some of them didn’t guess right,” Jaynes said.

As the big day approaches, many fans are wondering who has the potential to surprise us. Jaynes thinks that Alex Albon is the one to watch, citing his incredible run in the MTT in the car series. “He’s playing chess while everybody else is playing checkers,” Jaynes said, praising Albon’s impressive performance.

But it’s not just about the top contenders. Jaynes also highlighted the importance of drivers like Josef Newgarden, who has a proven track record of doing well in the Indy 500. “Regardless of your starting position, trying to get yourself in position within the top five, six, seven cars over the last fifty laps or so, and that’s when you hit the button,” Jaynes said, quoting Newgarden’s advice.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Of course, no discussion of the Indy 500 would be complete without mentioning the drama surrounding the recent penalty handed to Caio Collet. Jaynes explained that the issue was a result of a misunderstanding about an unapproved part on the car, but emphasized that it’s not just about the rules, it’s about the spirit of the game. “You either are or you’re not,” Jaynes said, “there’s no such thing as cheating a little bit.”

As the Indy 500 approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the action on the track. With so many talented drivers vying for the top spot, it’s going to be a thrilling ride. Don’t miss this episode of the podcast to hear more from Mark Jaynes, the voice of the Indianapolis 500, and get ready to experience the excitement of the Indy 500 like never before. Listen to the full episode to hear more about the qualifying session, the drivers to watch, and the drama surrounding the recent penalty.

Listen to the “Mark Jaynes Is Gearing Up For The 500” discussion in full here: