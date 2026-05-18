Two Suspects Dead In Active Shooter Situation At Islamic Center of San Diego

Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune / Getty

SAN DIEGO, CA.–Reports say two suspects are dead in the active shooter situation near the Islamic Center of San Diego.

The New York Times says the chairman of the mosque reports a security guard has also been killed. San Diego Police say the threat has been neutralized, but are not releasing any more details at this time.

Authorities started getting calls just before noon local time. What appear to be young, school-aged children could be seen being rushed away from the scene under the cover of police officers who have their weapons drawn.

There is a pre-K through third-grade Islamic school at this location.