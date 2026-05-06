Source: (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Todd Rokita Is No Fan Of State Senator Liz Brown

The Indiana primaries have left many wondering what’s next for the state’s Republican Party. Tony Katz is joined by Attorney General Todd Rokita, who shares his thoughts on the recent election results and what they mean for the future of Indiana politics.

As we discuss the primaries, it’s clear that there’s a lot at stake. “I believe that if you look at the votes for Indiana Senate, I heard the wet blanket comment and all that, and like you, I personally, you know, find Rod Bray to be a nice person, a good man, but just a different kettle of fish when it comes to how to run a Senate and how to run policy,” Attorney General Rokita says. He’s not afraid to speak his mind, and his comments on the current state of the party are eye-opening.

One of the key issues on everyone’s mind is the leadership of Senate Pro Temp Rod Bray. Attorney General Rokita weighs in on the situation, saying, “My point to you was, you know, even though personally Rod Bray is a good guy who was my constituent when I was a US Congressman, he’s still my constituent, it’s going to be the caucus call. I made the observation that these winners last night have pledged not to put Rod Bray back in.” This statement raises questions about the future of the party and whether the new candidates will hold true to their promises.

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We also dive into the specifics of the primaries, including the tight race between Liz Brown and Darren Vogt in Senate District 15. Attorney General Rokita shares his thoughts on the situation, saying, “You have to understand the dynamics. You know, Rod Bray had a lot of minions and a lot of them went away last night. And one of them that still has to go away is this Liz Brown. I mean, she rides around the State House on a broomstick. That’s probably the best way to put it.”

Throughout our conversation, Attorney General Rokita emphasizes the importance of staying true to one’s values and principles. He encourages listeners to look beyond the surface level and consider the underlying dynamics at play.

As we wrap up our conversation, it’s clear that the Indiana primaries have left many questions unanswered. Will the new candidates hold true to their promises? Will the party leadership change? Attorney General Rokita’s insights offer a unique perspective on these questions and more. If you’re interested in staying up-to-date on the latest developments in Indiana politics, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear the full conversation and get a deeper understanding of the issues at play.

Listen to the “Todd Rokita Is No Fan Of State Senator Liz Brown” discussion in full here: