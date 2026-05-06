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Mike Braun Calling For Leadership Change In Rod Bray

Governor Braun thinks that the current leadership in the Senate has been a major obstacle to progress

Published on May 6, 2026

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  • Braun says redistricting was handled properly, but sees room for improvement.
  • Braun calls for change in Senate leadership, citing obstacles to conservative legislation.
  • Braun is optimistic about Indiana's economic future, citing strong growth and development.
Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

Braun Thrilled By Excellent Evening, Critical Of Rod Bray

Last night’s Indiana primaries were a game-changer, and we’re still reeling from the results. Governor Mike Braun joins Tony Katz to break down what it all means and what’s next for the Hoosier state.

Governor Braun was thrilled with the outcome, calling it “an excellent evening” that showed the strength of Republican support in Indiana. “I think it was clear if you get to the reasons of why redistricting was brought to Indiana and elsewhere, is the Democrats have gerrymandered so effectively over the years,” he explained. With 25 wins and only 3 losses, it’s clear that the governor’s strategy paid off.

But what about the controversy surrounding redistricting? Governor Braun was a vocal supporter of the process, and he thinks it was handled properly. “I have made the statement quite clearly that redistricting was handled properly the whole presentation,” he said. However, he also acknowledged that there were opportunities to improve the process and get a better result.

One of the key takeaways from our conversation was the importance of leadership in shaping the outcome of these primaries. Governor Braun thinks that the current leadership of Rod Bray in the Senate has been a major obstacle to progress. “The Senate has been the place where a lot of good conservative entrepreneurial legislation seems to die,” he said. He’s calling for a change in leadership, and it’s clear that he’s not afraid to speak his mind.

We also talked about the future of property taxes in Indiana. Governor Braun thinks that there’s always room for improvement, and he’s committed to finding ways to provide relief to Hoosier taxpayers. “The key thing, Tony, you got a cash flow and our economic development that we put into place in the year and four months is knocking it out of the park,” he said. With a strong economy and a growing state budget, Governor Braun is optimistic about the future of property taxes.

Finally, we touched on the topic of economic development in Indiana. Governor Braun thinks that the state is in a great position to attract businesses, like the Chicago Bears, and create jobs. “Where would you like to spend the next fifty years if you were starting a business on the outskirts of Chicago, in a state like Illinois that is lagging in every category, or a place like Indiana where the economic growth is twice that of Illinois?” he asked. It’s clear that he’s proud of what Indiana has accomplished and is eager to see what the future holds.

If you want to hear more of Governor Braun’s insights on these topics and more, tune in to the full episode of our show. We’re grateful for his time and expertise, and we’re excited to share his thoughts with you. Listen to the full episode to hear more about the Indiana primaries, property taxes, and economic development in the Hoosier state.

Listen to the “Braun Thrilled By Excellent Evening, Critical Of Rod Bray” discussion in full here:     

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