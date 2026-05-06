1 Dead, 1 Hurt in East Indy Shooting

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting at an east side gas station left one man dead and another person injured Tuesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the Conoco gas station near 10th Street and Emerson Avenue shortly before 10:30 p.m. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, and he later died at the hospital.

Shortly after, officers discovered another person in a wrecked vehicle near 10th Street and College Avenue. Emergency responders took that person to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe an altercation between the two victims led to the gunfire.

IMPD asks anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 317-327-3475.