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Spartz Renominated for Indiana's 5th Congressional District

Spartz Wins Renomination for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District

On Tuesday, Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz was renominated for the 5th Congressional District.

Published on May 5, 2026

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Rep. Victoria Spartz
Source: (Photo by Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

WESTFIELD, Ind. – On Tuesday, Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz was renominated for the 5th Congressional District.

“I am honored that my fellow Republicans have placed their trust in me for another term,” Spartz said in a statement. “As we approach the 250th anniversary of our Republic, we are reminded of the courage and sacrifice that secured the ideals of liberty and opportunity that so many Americans fought and died for. We cannot let them down by allowing the radical left to prevail.”

Spartz won with 59.9% (33,457 votes).

“I look forward to a fall campaign focused on real policies that benefit all Americans – and a clear contrast between my professional and legislative record and that of my opponent.”

Spartz has served Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, which includes Westfield, Muncie, and Anderson, since 2021.

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