Shreve Wins Republican Nomination in Indiana’s 6th District

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Congressman Jefferson Shreve secured the Republican nomination for Indiana’s 6th District Tuesday night.

“It’s difficult serving in a Congress that Gallup has at a 10% approval rating,” Shreve said in a statement. “I understand the frustration many voters feel, and I share it. But I’m committed to confronting our challenges head-on and advancing practical solutions.”

Shreve, who has served the district for over a year, received 53% of the vote, securing 27,804 ballots.

“I’m grateful to have won each of the 11 counties I represent,” Shreve said. “I deeply appreciate the trust voters across Indiana’s 6th District have placed in me. I’ll keep working tirelessly to deliver results for all Hoosiers.”