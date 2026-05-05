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Rain Falling; Indiana Sees Cool Down Before Weekend Warm-Up

Rain Falling Tuesday; Indiana Sees Cool Down Before Weekend Warm-Up

It rained heavily early Tuesday morning, and that rain will continue throughout the day in Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

Published on May 5, 2026

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Rain Continues Today & Tonight
Source: @NWS

STATEWIDE — It rained heavily early Tuesday morning, and that rain will continue throughout the day in Indiana.

“We’re going to be in the rain during the afternoon and probably into the evening hours tonight,” Matt Eckhoff, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says. “We’re not expecting much in the way of heavy downpours.”

Eckhoff urges you to keep an eye on the accumulation, especially if you’re heading out to vote today.

“There is a marginal risk for localized flooding Tuesday afternoon and evening,” Eckhoff said. “That just means there’s a potential for enough rain to cause some ponding on roadways in low-lying areas.”

Eckhoff says there’s a small chance of showers during Wednesday morning’s rush hour, but expect dry weather by the afternoon with some partial sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

“It’s going to be definitely below average in terms of temperatures for the next couple of days,” Eckhoff added. “Temperatures will be about 10 to 15 degrees below normal.”

Expect a gradual warm-up late this week.

“Friday may be in the upper 60s, and then it looks a nice weekend for us with highs in the low 70s on Saturday and Sunday,” he added.

Eckhoff says we’re in a fast-moving weather pattern, meaning these systems are clearing out quickly.

“Thursday looks nice and sunny, but rain could come back Friday night into early Saturday,” he said. “Saturday clears up, and then rain could come back again by Sunday.”

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