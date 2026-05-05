Listen Live
Close
Local

Fire Reported in Downtown Carmel

Multiple departments responded to a fire in Carmel that broke out in an area near Main Street and Rangeline Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Published on May 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Carmel downtown fire
Source: Carmel Police Department

CARMEL, Ind. — A fire broke out in an area of downtown Carmel on Tuesday afternoon.

Multiple fire and EMS crews in Hamilton County responded to the blaze at around 5 p.m. near Main Street and Rangeline Road.

According to Tim Griffin with the Carmel Fire Department, the incident was a joint basement fire at the Goodness Gracious Kitchen & Cupboard and Indiana Artisan Gifts & Gallery.

As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was reportedly under control, and crews are now working to determine the damage.

The Carmel Police Department said the roadway is now open after drivers were encouraged to avoid the area.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
2026-TalesFromTheTrack-KeyArt-1080x1350
Local News
Progressive US lawmakers demand lasting cease-fire in Gaza
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick, Jake McDaniel

Carson Wins Democratic Nomination in Indiana’s 7th District

Michael- Paul Hart
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Councilor Hart: No More Money for OPHS Without Council Oversight

Carmel downtown fire
Local  |  Staff

Fire Reported in Downtown Carmel

Early Voting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Turnout Strong in Marion County as Polls Recover from Early Delays

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Federal Judge Rules for Indy Church in Religious Freedom Lawsuit

Teacher at Marian speaking to inmates
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Governor Braun Honors Teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

Gas
Local  |  John Herrick

GasBuddy: Prices at the Pump Will Likely Decrease in Indiana This Week

Rain Continues Today & Tonight
News  |  Jake McDaniel

Rain Falling Tuesday; Indiana Sees Cool Down Before Weekend Warm-Up

Female Teacher Helping Young Boy Student in Bright Elementary Classroom During Hands-On Learning
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hamilton Southeastern Schools Cuts Staff as Enrollment Declines

Terrence Francois
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

19-Year-Old Arrested in April Murder on Indy’s Northeast Side

Phillip Foust
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Marion County Prosecutor Hopeful Focuses on Curfew and Parents’ Role

IMPD
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Curfew Hours Change for Juveniles in Marion County

US citizens in Illinois head to the polls for State's primary election
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Hoosiers Head to Polls, Key Issues Drive Primary Vote

IHSAA Adds Two Sports
Local  |  John Herrick

IHSAA Rejects Shot Clock Proposal for Varsity Basketball Games

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close