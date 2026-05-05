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Governor Braun Honors Teachers for Teacher Appreciation Week

Published on May 5, 2026

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Teacher at Marian speaking to inmates
Source: Marian University / Marian University

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun is marking Teacher Appreciation Week by recognizing the impact of Indiana’s educators on students, families, and local communities.

In a video message released to coincide with National Teacher Appreciation Day, Braun thanked teachers for their “hard work and commitment” to the state’s youth.

“A great teacher can change the course of a student’s life,” Governor Braun said. “To all of Indiana’s teachers: thank you for your hard work and commitment to students. We are grateful for all you do for our schools, our families, and our communities.”

The Governor’s recognition comes alongside a series of legislative and policy shifts aimed at bolstering the profession. Under the Braun administration, starting teacher salaries were raised by $5,000, and a new requirement was implemented mandating that schools direct at least 65% of state tuition support toward teacher compensation.

State officials are also highlighting recent academic milestones, including:

Literacy Growth: Indiana’s third-grade literacy scores saw a nearly 5% increase—the largest on record—while fourth-grade literacy rankings reached 6th in the nation.
Graduation Rates: The state achieved an all-time high graduation rate of 92%.
Classroom Focus: A new “bell-to-bell” cell phone restriction was signed into law this year, aimed at reducing distractions and supporting teacher-led instruction.

The administration also emphasized the move to universal school choice, which allows Indiana parents to select the educational environment—public or private—that best meets their child’s needs.

Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 4–8, with today, May 5, serving as the official National Teacher Appreciation Day.

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