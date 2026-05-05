19-Year-Old Arrested in April Murder on Indy’s Northeast Side

Terrence Francois (Source: IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A man connected to a fatal shooting from last month has been arrested.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 19-year-old Terrence Francois is in custody for the murder of 22-year-old Robert Golliday.

On the night of April 15, IMPD officers were called to the 5900 block of Radnor Road for a report of a shooting. There, police found Golliday with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead there.

Francois was found by the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) on Monday night in the 8200 block of Spyglass Drive. He tried to run from police, but was eventually caught and taken into custody.