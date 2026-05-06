Source: Bloomington Police Department

Bloomington Police Make Arrest in Shooting from Little 500 Weekend

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Bloomington Police say an 18-year-old man named Lewis May was involved in a shooting on Kirkwood Avenue during Little 500 weekend in late April.

May was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Monroe County Jail a little after 6 pm on charges of pointing a firearm at another person (Level 6 felony), criminal recklessness (Level 5 felony), and two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon (Level 5 felony).

“Investigators were initially unsure of where May was living, but eventually located him at his residence in the 1600 block of S Dorchester Drive on May 5, 2026. Officers began surveilling the residence and observed May leaving in a vehicle at approximately 5:15 p.m. The vehicle then stopped at a downtown restaurant and as May exited the vehicle, he was taken into custody without incident. Investigators sought a search warrant for May’s residence to search for evidence related to the shooting and it was granted. At the residence, a Taurus 9mm handgun as well as a backpack that resembled a shark were located and confiscated as evidence,” said Bloomington Police Captain Ryan Pedigo in a Wednesday news release.

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Court documents say that May was one of the people who fired a gun during a shooting that happened at around 12:30 am on April 26. Five people between the ages of 17 and 22 were hit by gunshots or bullet fragments.

Video surveillance from area businesses and cell phones showed the initial altercation in front of the Five Guys location on Kirkwood Avenue. The video showed two women “engaged in a physical altercation,” which led to a bigger fight between “multiple males associated with both parties.”

It was in that scrum that police say they saw May holding a semi-automatic firearm and waving it toward the crowd. They believe May fired the gun and the bullet hit the sidewalk. Two women were injured in this and both had to be taken to hospitals. Investigators say May confronted another woman and pointed his gun at her. One spent shell casing was found in front of Five Guys.

On April 30, the Bloomington Police Department posted pictures of the suspect on their social media pages and they say May was identified within an hour.

Police also think a second shooting happened near the front of Chipotle at 420 E. Kirkwood Avenue shortly after the shooting near Five Guys.

“It is not known if the two shootings are connected, but both are believed to have happened within a very short time period of one another. The shooting that occurred in front of Five Guys involving Lewis May injured at least two females and the shooting that occurred in front of Chipotle is believed to have injured at least three females. Investigators continue to seek further video from the area of Chipotle and anyone with video or information is asked to contact Detective Chris Scott at 812-339-4477,” the release said.