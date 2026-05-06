Arrest Warrant Out for Suspect in Fatal Indy Hit-and-Run

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of hitting and killing a woman with his car in Indianapolis and then leaving the scene.

Court records show that Damarthson Daniel, 38, is facing one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, 2025. Police went to an area near the intersection of South Girls School Road and Rockville Road on a call that someone had been struck by a vehicle.

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Officers found a woman near the roadway with “grave” injuries. The victim, later identified as 52-year-old Tanya Ethridge, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A witness to the collision told police that the driver stopped briefly after hitting the woman, but then drove off. Another driver followed the suspect vehicle all the way to The Boardwalk at Westlake Apartments on the west side of Indianapolis near I-465.

Police learned that the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run belonged to Daniel. They ended up impounding the car and found additional evidence that linked Daniel to the crime, including pieces of Ethridge’s hair found in the car’s cracked windshield.

Surveillance video at the apartment complex also showed that Daniel was the one behind the wheel.

Daniel has a history of driving offenses. Online court records show he was charged in 2023 and 2024 for driving while suspended and has multiple speeding offenses.

IMPD officer Tommy Thompson told FOX 59 that despite his driving-related charges and citations, Daniel still should’ve stayed at the scene of the crash.

“I know you may think, ‘I don’t have a license. I have a warrant,” said Thompson. “Those are small things instead of trying to give the proper help to a person who may have been struck, and it may have been a total accident.”

Thompson also thanked the public for helping them out in this investigation that they’ve been on since December.

“We cannot do this alone,” Officer Thompson added. “We’re going to continue to ask the community to please step forward.”