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Lafayette Man Charged with Arson for Setting Apartment on Fire

Derek Childress, 39, faces two Level 4 felony counts for arson damage, and one Level 6 felony count of criminal mischief.

Published on May 6, 2026

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LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man is facing multiple felony charges, including arson, for intentionally starting a fire inside an apartment and threatening to kill his neighbors.

Court documents filed in Tippecanoe County state that Derek Childress, 39, faces two Level 4 felony counts for arson damage, and criminal mischief, a Level 6 felony.

Derek Childress
Derek Childress (Source: Tippecanoe County Jail)

On April 28, Lafayette firefighters and police officers responded to a blaze at around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Burrough Street. Firefighters worked to gain access to a unit at an apartment complex where the fire was coming from.

A witness told investigators that they overheard Childress yelling from inside the apartment for about three hours before the fire started. Court documents further state that the witness told officers they saw Childress run downstairs from the apartment and yell, “I’m going to kill you,” at the tenants inside.

Police found Childress later in the night at a motel and arrested him.

During an interview with investigators, Childress eventually admitted to starting the fire because he was upset and had been drinking.

An insurance adjuster determined that Childress caused over $50,000 in damage.

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