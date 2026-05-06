Lilly Hits $21B Indiana Investment Goal with New Lebanon Expansion

LEBANON, Ind. — Eli Lilly and Company announced a $4.5 billion expansion across its Lebanon manufacturing sites, marking a historic milestone in Indiana’s bid to lead the global life sciences industry.

The announcement brings Lilly’s total capital commitment to the state to more than $21 billion since 2020. The expansion is driven by surging demand for the company’s pipeline, including its blockbuster weight-management medications and its foray into the next generation of genetic medicine.

A centerpiece of today’s announcement is the opening of Lilly Lebanon Advanced Therapies, the company’s first dedicated facility for genetic medicine. The site is designed to handle everything from research-stage development to large-scale commercial production of therapies that target diseases at the genetic level.

“Lilly’s legacy of firsts in Indiana continues today,” said David A. Ricks, Lilly chair and CEO. “From genetic medicines that could one day prevent disease at its source, to Foundayo, a pill making weight loss treatment accessible to millions, we are not just discovering the medicines of the future—we are building the world’s most advanced plants to make them.”

Scaling Up Weight Loss and Diabetes Care

The investment will also enhance production at the Lilly Lebanon API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) site. When it opens in 2027, it is projected to be the largest API production site in U.S. history.

In addition to established treatments like Zepbound and Mounjaro, the new funding will support the production of:

Foundayo™ (orforglipron): Lilly’s recently FDA-approved, once-daily weight loss pill.

Retatrutide: An investigational “triple hormone” therapy currently in late-stage development for obesity and cardiometabolic disease.

The scale of Lilly’s investment is transforming the local and state economy. A forthcoming report from Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business indicates that Lilly accounts for 70% of Indiana’s pharmaceutical GDP.

Key Economic Findings Include:

Job Creation: Every one Lilly job supports more than two additional jobs across the state.

Local Stimulus: For every dollar Lilly spends locally, up to four dollars in additional economic activity is generated.

“With this investment in Lebanon and across the state, Indiana is reinforcing its position as a prime destination for life sciences and advanced manufacturing,” said Governor Mike Braun. “Together, we are helping lead the future of medicine while creating high-quality jobs.”

Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry echoed that sentiment, calling the announcement a “testament to the strength of our local workforce” that ensures the city remains at the forefront of the industry for decades to come.

Lilly’s broader U.S. expansion since 2020 now totals over $50 billion, with the company planning to break ground on several additional sites later this year.