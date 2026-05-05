Hamilton Southeastern Schools Cuts Staff as Enrollment Declines

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FISHERS, Ind — Hamilton Southeastern Schools will cut staff as budget pressures rise and enrollment declines.

The district is eliminating nearly 60 positions, including 18 elementary teachers who received reduction-in-force notices this week. Those teachers will be placed on a two-year recall list.

The teachers’ association says last year’s property tax changes at the Statehouse have added financial strain. School leaders will revisit the issue at the May 13 board meeting.

Superintendent Matt Kegley says retirements and resignations could open the door for some teachers to return, but he says staffing still has to match enrollment.

The story was first reported by IndyStar.