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Tony Katz Today

MSM Says We’re Losing, But What Do Americans Really Think?

If you're watching CNN, MS Now and reading the NY Times, you would think we're losing to Iran. But how are Americans perceiving this war?

Published on May 4, 2026

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  • Administration's messaging on Iran conflict lacks clarity, failing to explain goals and rationale to the public.
  • Majority support for conflict possible, but requires transparent communication from administration about what 'victory' entails.
  • Complexities of the Iran conflict make it challenging for the administration to effectively sell the story to the American people.
44th Anniversary Of The Occupation Of The US Embassy In Tehran
Source: Majid Saeedi / Getty

MSM Says We’re Losing, But What Do Americans Really Think?

As the conflict in Iran continues to unfold, it’s clear that America is deeply divided on the issue. But what’s behind this divide, and how do we make sense of it? Tony Katz is joined by Cam Edwards, editor of Bearing Arms and Second Amendment expert, to explore the complexities of the war and its impact on American public opinion.

Cam expressed his support for regime change and the elimination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. However, he acknowledges that the administration’s messaging has been lacking, failing to clearly explain the goals and rationale behind the conflict. “I think the administration did not do a good job of making that pitch to the American people beforehand,” Cam says. “And even now, you know, what does victory look like? Is it the eradication of the ruling party of the IRGC and Iran? Is it the Iran giving up its nuclear material, handing it over to the United States?”

Throughout the segment, Cam and Tony discuss the challenges of selling a story to the American people, particularly when it comes to the war in Iran. They highlight the need for clear communication and transparency from the administration, as well as the importance of understanding the complexities of the conflict. “I think it’s possible that you can get majority support for what’s going on, but I don’t think you can do it with the messaging that we’ve gotten from the administration,” Cam notes.

As the war in Iran continues to evolve, it’s clear that the American public is struggling to understand its purpose and impact. By listening to this episode of Tony Katz Today, we can gain a deeper understanding of the complexities surrounding the conflict and the challenges of communicating its goals to the American people. Join Tony and Cam as they explore the intricacies of the war and its effects on American public opinion. Listen to the discussion in full to hear their insightful discussion and gain a better understanding of this critical issue.

Listen to the “MSM Says We’re Losing, But What Do Americans Really Think?” discussion in full here

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ABOUT THE SHOW 

Tony Katz Today airs from 12-3pm ET on 93.1 WIBC/Indianapolis 

What are we talking about? Politics, breaking news, political theory, art, the markets, food, libations and whatever else may come to mind. 

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