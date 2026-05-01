REV Indy is a vibrant event that brings the city together to support IU Health's critical care programs.

Indianapolis' strong infrastructure and collaborative approach make it an ideal host city for major events like the NFL Draft.

The city's sports tourism scene offers diverse opportunities, with each event like REV Indy contributing to Indy's growth.

Source: REV INDY / REV INDY

Rev Indy: The Fundraiser That Kicks Off The Indy 500 Season

Indianapolis is known for its vibrant community spirit, and one event that embodies this is REV Indy, a celebration of food, art, and philanthropy. Tony Katz is joined by Chris Gahl, the chair of REV Indy and executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Visit Indy. We dive into the details of this exciting event and explore its impact on the city.

Chris is passionate about REV Indy, which raises money for IU Health’s trauma and critical care programs. “We’re looking at twenty thirty and beyond, and by that time, the Convention Center expansion, the new Signia hotels, and additional hotels like the Ritz Carlton will firmly be in place,” he explains.

Chris was in Pittsburgh for the meeting with NFL officials to have the NFL draft here in Indianapolis. As we discuss the logistics of hosting the NFL Draft, Chris highlights the importance of infrastructure and the sheer volume of people involved. “When you look at the infrastructure and the sheer volume of people, you look at the INDY 500, also in our capabilities that is not only the event we thought in May, but year-round, especially to groups like the NFL,” he notes. This attention to detail is crucial in making Indianapolis a viable host city.

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Beyond the NFL Draft, we explore the city’s sports tourism scene and the opportunities it presents. Chris emphasizes the value of focusing on one event at a time, like REV Indy, which has raised over $20 million for IU Health over the past twelve years. “What’s so refreshing in Indy is we work with the Sports Corps, we work with the city government, the state government, and we all put collective energy behind one event,” he says. This collaborative approach has yielded impressive results, and Chris is confident that it will pay off in the future.

As we wrap up our conversation, Chris shares his excitement about REV Indy, which is set to take place at the Motor Speedway in May. “It’s like the best restaurants and chefs in the city, you got Indy car drivers, the community leaders, you can be on the track as you said up in the pagoda, and you’re all raising money for IU Health,” he explains. This event is a true celebration of the city’s spirit, and Chris is proud to be a part of it.

If you’re interested in learning more about REV Indy and the city’s sports tourism scene, tune in to this episode of our podcast. Chris Call shares his insights on what makes Indianapolis a great host city and how events like REV Indy contribute to its growth and development. Listen to the full episode to discover the details behind this exciting event and the people who make it happen.

Listen to the “Rev Indy: The Fundraiser That Kicks Off The Indy 500 Season” discussion in full here:

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