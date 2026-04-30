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Indiana Gas Prices Surge Near $5 Amid Global Tensions

Prices spike to $4.79–$4.99 across Indiana as global conflict drives oil higher.

Published on April 30, 2026

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A man's hand holding a fuel hose, refueling an unleaded gasoline vehicle using a self-service pump and hose.
Source: Jose A. Bernat Bacete / Getty

Gas prices are rapidly climbing across the state, with increasing reports of costs surpassing $4.50 per gallon in the Indianapolis area and beyond.

Patrick De Haan, petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, issued an alert around 2 p.m. Wednesday as gas prices in Indiana jumped to $4.79 per gallon. The surge is also reflected in the state’s new IN Fuel Watch tracker, which shows widespread increases.

Residents in Monon and Greenwood reported paying $4.79 per gallon, while several stations in Indianapolis were charging about $4.50 around midday. In Fort Wayne, a Shell station downtown reached $4.79 per gallon by 5 p.m., with some locations climbing to $4.99 later that evening.

The spike is tied to ongoing conflict involving Iran and a continued U.S. blockade in the Strait of Hormuz. Crude oil prices hit $118 per barrel Wednesday after President Donald Trump reaffirmed the blockade would remain in place.

Fuel price trackers including GasBuddy, AAA, and IN Fuel Watch have been updating frequently to keep pace with the surge. The IN Fuel Watch system, launched by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office, updates prices three times daily—at 6 a.m., noon, and 6 p.m.

De Haan noted that price increases began spreading nationwide Wednesday afternoon, with neighboring states like Ohio and Michigan also seeing prices hit $4.79 per gallon.

Earlier this month, Indiana Governor Mike Braun enacted a one-month suspension of the state’s gasoline sales tax. The “tax holiday” is set to expire May 8, though Braun has said he may extend it. State law allows the tax suspension to last no longer than 60 days.

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