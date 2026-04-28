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Fishers Democrat Arrested For Cocaine While Campaigning

There's a belief that to run for office you have to be completely insane or high

Published on April 28, 2026

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  • Candidate arrested for cocaine possession and resisting arrest while canvassing for Senate race.
  • Incident sparks discussion about the state of politics and the personal struggles of candidates.
  • Contrasts with Hunter Biden's cocaine use, which involved White House connections and art sales.
Drug addiction. Man with plastic bag of cocaine on grey background, closeup
Source: Liudmila Chernetska / Getty

Fishers Democrat Arrested For Cocaine While Campaigning

A Senate candidate’s campaign just got a lot more complicated. Andrew Dezelan, a candidate running in Indiana’s Senate District 31, was arrested for possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement. The incident has left many wondering how this could happen to someone running for office. As Tony Katz puts it, “You know, there’s a belief that to run for office you have to be completely insane or high.”

The story goes that Dezelan was canvassing, knocking on doors, while under the influence of cocaine. He was arrested and now faces charges of possession of cocaine as a level six felony and resisting law enforcement. Tony Katz shares, “Yeah, as we have learned from news reports, you don’t do that.” The incident has sparked a lot of discussion about the state of politics and the people who run for office.

Tony Katz brings up a good point when he says, “You know, you can’t read that without a bit of a chuckle. It’s like, what in the world if you think I’m gonna be the guy who sits here and bags on the Democrats.” He’s right; this is a unique situation, and it’s not like we’ve seen this before. Unlike Hunter Biden, who had his own struggles with cocaine, this is a candidate who was allegedly under the influence while campaigning.

Tony Katz also notes that this is a different story from Hunter Biden’s, who left cocaine in the White House and used his father’s connections to sell his artwork. He says, “Hope this dude gets the help he needs. Let the race for that Senate district continue.” It’s a refreshingly honest take on the situation.

The incident raises questions about the state of our politics and the people who run for office. Are we seeing a trend of candidates who are struggling with addiction or personal issues? Or is this just an isolated incident? We may never know the full story, but one thing is certain: this is a story that will continue to unfold.

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