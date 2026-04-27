Listen Live
Close
Local

Indy Police Search for Suspect After Shooting Kills Man

A man died Monday evening following a shooting on the city's east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Published on April 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

North Euclid Avenue Shooting
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Monday evening following a shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of North Euclid Avenue, near Massachusetts Avenue and East 30th Street, shortly before 4 p.m. There, they discovered a man with a gunshot wound. Although medics rushed him to a hospital in critical condition, he later died.

As of Monday evening, no suspects were in custody. Investigators urge anyone with information to contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Mike Braun at the capitol
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun Highlights Skilled Trades and Apprenticeships

North Euclid Avenue Shooting
Local  |  Staff

Indy Police Search for Suspect After Shooting Kills Man

Andrew Dezelan
Local  |  John Herrick

Senate District 31 Candidate Arrested for Cocaine Possession in Fishers

NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250 - Qualifying
Local  |  John Herrick

Katherine Legge to Enter Indy 500 with AJ Foyt Racing

Congressional Lawmakers Continue Budget Reconciliation Process On The Hill
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Stutzman Recounts Moments After Gunfire at Correspondents’ Dinner

Police lights
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

High‑Speed Chase on I‑69 Ends with Arrest Near Bloomington

Greensburg Police car
Crime  |  Jake McDaniel

Greensburg Shooting Leaves One Man in Hospital

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IDOC to Pay $1.2M Following Lawsuits Over Prison Conditions

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

14,000 Kids to Gain Care After State Approves $200M Investment

Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Two Leaders to Receive Top Awards for Sexual Assault Advocacy

Severe weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Storms Monday Bring Wind, Hail, and Tornado Risk

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  John Herrick

IMPD: Man Shot and Killed at Gas Station on Indy’s East Side

Fatal Crash at Marian University
Local  |  Staff

Child Killed in Fatal Crash on Marian University’s Campus

Weather for last week of April 2026
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

The Latest on the Severe Storms Possible in Indiana

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close