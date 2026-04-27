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Senate District 31 Candidate Arrested for Cocaine Possession...

Senate District 31 Candidate Arrested for Cocaine Possession in Fishers

Published on April 27, 2026

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Andrew Dezelan
Source: Fishers Police Department

Senate District 31 Candidate Arrested for Cocaine Possession in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind.–Senate District 31 Democratic primary candidate Andrew Dezelan was arrested in Fishers on Sunday for cocaine possession and resisting law enforcement.

The Fishers Police Department sent out a news release Monday afternoon that said they were called to a neighborhood because they were told about a person soliciting.

When they got there, they say they found Dezelan in his vehicle at the neighborhood’s clubhouse.

“Dezelan wouldn’t give a clear answer to the responding officer why he was in the neighborhood but said he had received permission from an HOA board member. The responding officer noticed Dezelan was displaying signs of someone under the influence of narcotics. When the officer asked for his ID, Dezelan put his vehicle in reverse and attempted to leave. Dezelan stopped the vehicle when instructed but didn’t initially comply. Dezelan resisted being put in handcuffs several times before finally complying,” the release from Fishers Police stated.

They searched his vehicle and found a small bag of a substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Dezelan was arrested and taken to the Hamilton County Jail.

Dezelan is one of four Democrats running in the May 5 primary for the Senate District 31 seat now held by Republican Kyle Walker, who is not seeking reelection. He is an insurance broker and consultant.

The other Democratic candidates for that seat are Kerry Forestal, Lasima Packett, and Catherine Torzewski. In the Republican primary for that position, it’s Juanita Albright, Tiffanie Ditlevson, Travis Hanksin, and Jan Keefer.

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