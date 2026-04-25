Source: Gus Stark/LSU / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Did the Colts find two defensive starters out of the SEC on Day 2 of the 2026 Draft?

With the 78th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colts took LSU safety A.J. Haulcy in Round Three.

Here are 3 takeaways on Haulcy:

Playmaking Safety

In playing at New Mexico, Houston and LSU, Haulcy was a pretty consistent playmaker across his collegiate career. He led the Big 12 in interceptions as a junior (5) and then led LSU in picks this past year. With a high school nickname of “Mr. Give Me That,” Haulcy offers some risk/reward playmaking as a versatile defensive back. Haulcy is listed at 6-0 and 222 pounds. He transferred to LSU for his final collegiate season and led the Tigers in tackles per game.

Safety Starting Job Open

An open starting safety job is there next to Cam Bynum, with no clear and obvious favorite. The top of the safety depth chart and the bodies behind the starters are up in the air. So this pick of Haulcy is probably one you put in as a starter, maybe in some light pencil, as the offseason program ramps up. With Nick Cross joining the Commanders in free agency, the Colts need a new starting strong safety. And that appears to be where Haulcy is more of a fit, versus a deep safety like Bynum. Although Chris Ballard was quick to point out post draft that he thinks Haulcy can offer something in the deeper parts of the field, too.

No Edge Rusher On Day 2

The Colts went through Day 2 of the draft (100 total selections) and didn’t make a selection at the edge rusher position. That’s outstanding news for the prospects of Jaylahn Tuimoloau going into his second year. Yes, Chris Ballard has missed quite often in selecting edge rushers in the first three rounds, but the position matters too much to chalk that up for a reason to not select one. Does this mean the Colts might dip back into free agency for an edge rusher post-draft?

Colts Round 3, Pick 78 Recap: LSU Safety A.J. Haulcy was originally published on 1075thefan.com