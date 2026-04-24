Pentagon Backs $24M Humanoid Robot Push for Modern Warfare

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

American defense strategy is entering a new era driven by advanced technology, as the Pentagon has issued a multimillion-dollar contract to test powerful humanoid robots.

Foundation Future Industries has landed a $24 million deal to develop its “Phantom” robots, which are engineered to infiltrate hostile locations and reduce risks to U.S. forces. CEO Sankaet Pathak and chief strategy advisor Eric Trump say the innovation is key to preserving America’s competitive advantage in combat.

“We are America First. We have to win this race,” Trump said Thursday on “Mornings with Maria.”

“The uses are unlimited, and I think it’s a very beautiful thing, but we must win this race,” he added.

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Pathak emphasized that China is advancing similar technologies, particularly in autonomous systems operating on land and in the air. While the U.S. continues to lead in aerial combat capabilities, he explained that this initiative is focused on strengthening ground operations.

“You cannot build a utopia and then not defend it. That just doesn’t make any sense,” Pathak said, adding, “There are a lot of people who want to destroy what exists in America.”

Trump said his decision to invest in the company and its Phantom robot was influenced by the urgency to stay ahead of China. After seeing the robots firsthand, he expressed confidence that they could transform how wars are fought.

The robots are built to combine strength with smooth, natural movement. According to the company’s website, the latest version has removed the stiff, mechanical feel often associated with robots, enabling better interaction within human environments.

The featured model weighs 176 pounds and can travel at speeds of up to 1.7 meters per second. Pathak revealed that additional advancements are already in development, including the next-generation Phantom 2. He also noted that the technology could extend beyond military use into sectors like construction and disaster response.

“I think what we’re about to unveil the next couple of months, I don’t think anything like that exists,” Pathak told Fox Business. “I think it’s going to be the strongest humanoid robot that exists anywhere in the world, including China.”